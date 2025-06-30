The Rivers - On You

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers





This is the opening track from our 1st demo. I edited the video from the film The Amazing Mr. X (1948) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite. It was Directed by Bernard Vorhaus with Cinematography by John Alton.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Amazing_Mr._X





My other songs / videos are here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/





Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Produced by Simon Tong

Music Video by Steven Broome