5G基地設置業者：証言

既対応済み
2020年3月25日：NTTdocomo（ahamo）
2020年3月26日：KDDI（au / UQmobile）
2020年3月27日：Softbank（Ymobile‼）
＊但、5G電波塔が世界中で破壊されてきました。
事態を認識している方は５G端末を控えるか、イヤホンなどを使って通話をするなど各々工夫されております。
