5G基地設置業者：証言
Published 2 months ago

2020年3月25日：NTTdocomo（ahamo）

2020年3月26日：KDDI（au / UQmobile）

2020年3月27日：Softbank（Ymobile‼）

＊但、5G電波塔が世界中で破壊されてきました。

事態を認識している方は５G端末を控えるか、イヤホンなどを使って通話をするなど各々工夫されております。



