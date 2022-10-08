Courage is Infectious! Stand Strong for Freedoms + SPEAK UP so Others Will Join

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I have given the opportunity to several people to be able to tell their stories of censorship, cancellation, and dealing with the woke ideologues trying to control everything, who initially agreed, and then backed out for fear of some type of reprisal.Given the assault on freedoms, we must all start speaking up because courage is infectious, so that others know that they too can raise their voice against the small, narrow subset of human beings desiring to control us all.
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