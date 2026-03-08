Hooks In Gog's Jaw: Turkey + Iran's Mahdi Eschatology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Per Ezekiel 38, when will God hook Gog’s jaw and entice him into Armageddon/WW3? Say that Adonai Elohim says, ‘I am against you, Gog, chief prince of Meshekh and Tuval [Turkey]. I will turn you around, put hooks in your jaws and bring you out with all your army, horses and horsemen, all completely equipped, a great horde with breastplates and shields, all wielding swords. Ezekiel 38:3-4 You're living in those days. When and why will God put hooks in Gog's jaw?