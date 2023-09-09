Can You EVEN Imagine The Heartache In Lahaina?

I just want to say to all of the people of Lahaina, My heart truly breaks because I know the kind of heartache and sorrow and grief that you're facing right now. Even as the cleanup begins and the news crews and cameras fade away... what's been done is beyond our comprehension.





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