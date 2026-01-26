© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/25/2026
Philippians 4:4-9 Final Instructions For Finishing Well
Once the church is gone then and only then will the United States fall. The Holy Spirit working through the church is the restrainer of the Beast system today. When the church is gone they will have their utopian dream……. that will turn out to be their greatest nightmare. But how do we live in light of Christ in these days? Paul left us some instructions.