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Lord Sumption: 'Government by decree - Covid-19 and the Constitution' 2020-10-27 MIRROR
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37 views • October 28, 2020
Cambridge Law Faculty: Lord Sumption: 'Government by decree - Covid-19 and the Constitution'. The police are acting outside law, just on say-so's from lawless gov.
The popular support was created by the gov's own scare propaganda.
This mirror was put up because of reports that the original now doesn't play properly past a few seconds of the intro.
Livestreamed ~ 2020-10-27 19:00:00 +0000 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amDv2gk8aa0 with the change that a completely silent 4 minutes 20 seconds in the beginning have been cut out, so it now begins immediately.
The popular support was created by the gov's own scare propaganda.
This mirror was put up because of reports that the original now doesn't play properly past a few seconds of the intro.
Livestreamed ~ 2020-10-27 19:00:00 +0000 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amDv2gk8aa0 with the change that a completely silent 4 minutes 20 seconds in the beginning have been cut out, so it now begins immediately.
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