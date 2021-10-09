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I Think I Can Help You Understand Why
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730 views • October 09, 2021
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I hear people say, “I just don't understand why they're doing this… I just don't understand why… it just doesn't make sense. The reason you don't understand what's happening is because you don't understand...

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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