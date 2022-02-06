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Fred Meyer Witnessed Missile Attack TWA Flt 800
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165 views • February 06, 2022
Major Fred Meyer, a Ret. International Guard helicopter pilot and decorated Vietnam Veteran is one of hundreds of eyewitnesses that saw a missile hit TWA Flight 800 on July 17th 1996 over Long Island.
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