NFSC Speaks-Justine Brooke Murray, ambassador for TPUSA and PragerU：The arrest of Miles Guo is a perfect example of “Find me the guy and I'll find you the crime”

https://gettr.com/post/p2cl60kdbaa
03/25/2023 NFSC Speaks-Justine Brooke Murray, policy chairwoman of the New York Young Republican Club and ambassador for TPUSA and PragerU：The arrest of Miles Guo is a perfect example of “Find me the guy and I'll find you the crime”. The CCP is demanding to find a way to arrest Miles Guo on American soil, trying to make America their outpost and using the U.S. government as a puppet for CCP’s censorship and to imprison all dissidents. The American federal government is complicit in this.
03/25/2023 新中国联邦访谈节目-纽约共和党青年俱乐部的政策主席、美国转折点和普拉格大学的大使贾斯汀·布鲁克·穆雷：郭文贵的逮捕是典型的“欲加之罪，何患无辞”。中共要求想方设法在美国逮捕郭文贵，想让美国政府成为其分部，利用美国政府作为中共的傀儡来进行审查，并试图监禁所有异见人士。美国联邦政府在此次事件中与中共串通一气。
