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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: Buying Twitter might not necessarily be good for Elon Musk, but it is good for our Whistleblowers’ Movement. Not only do our fellow fighters want to invest in GETTER’s stocks, but Liu He’s buddy also wants to hold GETTR’s stock