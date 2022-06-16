Prepare for the Birth Pangs to Increase in Frequency and Violence

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Haha...I said "dollars" instead of "points". The market is down 700-800 pts, not dollars...Fed raised interest rate by 75 bps. Dow is down today between 700-800 pts. Its been suggested that there will be another 15-20% decrease in the market. Get your assets out of the markets and convert them to hard assets while you still can.
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God loves you and He has a plan in all this.