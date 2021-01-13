© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Greg Locke IF YOU’RE CONFUSED ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
460 views • January 13, 2021
Pastor Greg Locke on all the different theories on what is going to happen with Trump and the nation - and the confusion. About 5 minutes and VERY worth it.
Original link: https://m.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=870143140220671&;ref=watch_permalink&_rdr
Original link: https://m.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=870143140220671&;ref=watch_permalink&_rdr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.