Psalm 22 23 24 Trilogy-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 11 2022

In the
Crucifixion Psalm (22), Jesus Is the Good Shepherd Who Gave His Life for
His Sheep. He Became Sin for Us--Suffered Physically and Spiritually
Such as We Cannot Comprehend. Jesus Is the Chief Shepherd in Psalm 23, Guiding the Sheep; and He Is the Great Shepherd in Psalm 24: Brought Forth from the Dead, Now the Victor. Recommendation of Spurgeon's Comprehensive Work, The Treasury of David
