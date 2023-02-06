Emmanuel Itier Famous Film Director; Matthew Speaks with Suzy Ward

Hello Friends! On this Our of this World Radio show, I interview Emmanuel Itier, a famous French Hollywood Spiritual Film Producer who produces wonderful spiritual films! Then I interview Suzy Ward of Matthew Speaks, with messages from the Angels on our bright, beautiful and positive future! Matthew has been channeling messages from the Angels since 1994 -- he says that people need to spend time in nature over the next three months, as people will need to get balanced because there is going to be a lot of turmoil. People are going to find out the governments and corporations around the world have been lying to them, with millions dying from the shots. The astrological chart of planets is the same now as it was in 1776 and 1799 when the American and French Revolutions occured, and we have that same energy now. After all, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and George Washington were all revolutionares, and the fight for freedom is in the blood of all Americans. And we all need to stand up for our rights and freedoms (or else they will be taken away)! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and important program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & Television, www.outofthisworld1150.com

