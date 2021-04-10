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They Want To Kill You & Rule Over You - What Are You Gonna Do About It?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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151 views • April 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:

These people are morons - https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1380186616875077634

Masks with alerts - https://neonnettle.com/news/14810-world-economic-forum-promotes-smart-mask-that-sends-alerts-if-you-don-t-wear-it

This has all been planned - https://davidicke.com/2020/04/01/2010-rockefeller-foundation-paper-new-normal/

2010 Rockefeller Lockstep - http://www.agmiw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Transcript-The-Covid-Plan_Rockefeller-Lockstep-2010.pdf

Planned take down of electric grid - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyberattack-simulation/

NY to pay illegals with tax money - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/04/08/new-york-is-going-to-pay-undocumented-immigrants-an-incredible-amount-of-money-for-not-working-during-pandemic-n357529

Dems are all insane - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/bidens-cdc-director-declares-racism-serious-public-health-threat/

BLM leader buys house - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/living-large-marxist-founder-black-lives-matter-buys-million-dollar-home-near-beverly-hills

Biden and 2nd amendment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LHkBuV7JMs

States are over-riding gun control - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/arizona-governor-signs-bill-to-defy-any-new-federal-gun-control-laws_3766323.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-04-07-3&mktids=c454881760320bf150698487c6406567&est=F1%2FRTG3CrWHbCag0XQ8c7qchrqH8xryhTEWmTXooFeQdVy41Hsnb84njVRUxJh4%3D

Tennessee yes - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/09/tennessee-state-abolish-concealed-permit-requirement/

States ban vaccine passports - https://censored.tv/news/idaho-becomes-fourth-state-to-ban-vaccination-passports/

Who supports the border crisis - https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2021/04/07/poll-only-24-of-americans-approve-of-how-biden-harris-handling-the-border-crisis/

Canada goes full retard - https://thepostmillennial.com/heres-what-doug-ford-considers-non-essential-in-ontarios-new-restrictive-lockdown/

Liberal white women suck - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/04/06/those-who-feel-climate-anxiety-are-overwhelmingly-white/

Why did it take this long? - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/pennsylvania-dare-cop-arrested-on-122-charges-for-raping-boys-while-telling-them-not-to-do-drugs/

Don't fly United - https://thepostmillennial.com/united-airlines-roasted-on-social-media-for-plan-to-choose-pilots-by-race-instead-of-ability/

Vote with your wallet - https://www.2ndvote.com/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1380477720581173248



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