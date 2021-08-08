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THE VACCINATED - TICKING TIME BOMBS - CDC/FDA KNEW YOU WOULD GET BLOOD CLOTS AND THEY DID NOT CARE
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160 views • August 08, 2021
Video explains and shows how the vaccinated will die and how the (CDC) Center for Disease Control, FDA, Health officials and Politicians just don't care about you.
W.H.O. (World Health Organization) now advises that children do not get the Covid-19 shot (a little too late).
Australian police going door to door advising people to vaccinate.
T.V. Chef dies from Vaccine on Live T.V.
Source:
Wil Paranormal
W.H.O. (World Health Organization) now advises that children do not get the Covid-19 shot (a little too late).
Australian police going door to door advising people to vaccinate.
T.V. Chef dies from Vaccine on Live T.V.
Source:
Wil Paranormal
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