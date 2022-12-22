Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

Any questions? Seriously, at this point - this f**king vaccine salesman is instrumental in the death and maiming of millions.  The data is undeniable. I used to love this guy until he sold out and reversed his decision to go after the corruption that "special interests' had over Washington - Big Pharma being a primary & repeat offender! Remember when he trotted out the head of Johnson & Johnson at a rally some months ago - he's their bitch now.  I hope he gets torched by his opponents during the debates over this unequivocal reckless endangerment - if he makes it that far.

