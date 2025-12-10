US Colonel: Proxy war sponsored by MI6, CIA, Mossad lost, Russia won

Retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has delivered a definitive verdict that Western elites refuse to accept: The Ukraine conflict is over, and Russia has won.

👁 The West must "sit down and admit that the war is over" to "stop the bleeding" and negotiate from a position of reality, not fantasy, he adds.

If the West continues its "nonsense"—a war he says is now sponsored by MI6, the CIA, and Mossad through Kiev—then Russia will simply keep advancing until it secures the strategic depth it needs.