The story of Russia and Ukraine and the cause of the military operation

Big techs have banned media channels of Russia so they can't share the truth to the lot's of people around the world and they will soon ban or take down my channel for posting the truth but they can't take down channels of everyone. So share this video as much as possible to your friends and families and colleagues so that everyone can know both sides of the story and decide for themselves. Thank you. Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymdIC5EJgQk

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA