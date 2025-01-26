BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unprecedented Disasters Strike Globally Wildlife in Crisis
Once in a 190-year wind Storm Éowyn pounds Ireland in the same week a once in 130-year blizzard covers tropical beaches across the gulf coast of nine states with turtle and manatee rescues from frozen waters. Fish wash up along Chile beaches as wildfires are unstoppable along the west coast.


david dubynenew eraadapt 2030california wild fireseconomy foodcivilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesuk stormsnow collapse mobilestorm eowynireland wind stormsnowfall floridasnowfall beaches usafrozen turtles usasnakes frozen usarecord cold lse usamore snow in florida than alaska1839 storm ireland1899 blizzardsix planets line uphughes fire californiahigh wind irelandmobile civic center
