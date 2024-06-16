© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juliette Bryant
"I posted this video for protection as I was recently followed in my car and have been feeling at threat"
My main #Twitter account was soon deleted
Source: https://rumble.com/v38k848-epstein-juliette-bryant.html
https://www.thedailybeast.com/epstein-shared-hotel-room-with-bill-clinton-and-was-terrified-of-being-poisoned-says-victim-juliette-bryant
Twitter allowed child porn before Musk , so this is not much of a change
https://nationalfile.com/report-child-porn-is-being-sold-on-twitter-for-as-little-as-2/