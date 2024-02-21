WHY SHOOT AN ABORTIONIST?

"When I first appeared on Donahue, I asked the audience to suspend judgment as to whether the action had been wise, but I took the position that Griffin's killing of Dr. Gunn was justified. I later realized, however, that using the force necessary to defend the unborn gives credibility, urgency, and direction to the pro-life movement which it has lacked and which it needs in order to prevail.

"I realized that using force to stop abortion is the same means that God has used to stop similar atrocities throughout history. In the book of Esther, for instance, Ahasuerus, king of Persia, passed a law in 473 B.C. allowing the Persians to kill their Jewish neighbors. But the Jews did not passively submit; their uses of defensive force prevented a calamity of immense proportions.

"In much the same way, when abortion was first legalized in our nation, if the people had resisted this atrocity with the means necessary it would have saved millions of children from a bloody death. It is not unwise or unspiritual, thus, to use the means that God has appointed for keeping His commandments; rather it is presumptuous to neglect these means and expect Him to work apart from them.

"I realized that a large number of very important things would be accomplished by my shooting another abortionist in Pensacola.

"* This would put the pro-life rhetoric about defending born and unborn children equally into practice.

"* It would bear witness to the full humanity of the unborn as nothing else could.

"* It would also open the people's eyes to the enormous consequences of abortion - not only for the unborn, but also for the government that had sanctioned it and for those who are required to resist it.

"* This would convict millions of people of their past neglect and spur many to future obedience.

"* I also realized that this would help to force people to decide whether they would join the battle in defense of abortionists or side with their intended victims.

"* But most importantly, I realized that this would uphold the truth of the Gospel at the precise point of Satan's current attack (the abortionist's knife).

"While most Christians firmly profess the duty to defend born children with force (which is not being disputed by the government) most of these professors have neglected the duty to similarly defend the unborn. They are steady everywhere on the battlefield except where the battle currently rages.

"I was certain that if I took my stand at this point, others would join with me, and the Lord would eventually bring about a great victory." - Paul Jennings Hill

- From an anthology on abortion released in October AD 2,000.

https://www.armyofgod.com/PHillwhyshootanabortionist.html

Genesis 9:6 Whoso sheddeth man's blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.

Numbers 35:33 So ye shall not pollute the land wherein ye are: for blood it defileth the land: and the land cannot be cleansed of the blood that is shed therein, but by the blood of him that shed it.

