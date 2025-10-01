Maria Zeee-Lockstep: Digital ID, Canada’s Tyranny Deadline, Christian Persecution Rises

Daily Pulse Ep 117 | Operation Lockstep is in full swing, with Digital ID being implemented across multiple nations, Canada sets a deadline for “voluntary” mandatory gun buy-back, and President Trump sounds the alarm on epidemic of violence against Christians.





Discover miraculous natural products that have helped lives suffering from cancer at https://rncstore.com/ – use promo code ‘pulse’ for 10% off storewide!





Faith-Based Gold IRA: Genesis Gold Group helps Christians protect their retirement with physical precious metals aligned with scriptural stewardship principles. Visit http://dailypulsegold.com/ today!





Visit https://escapezone.com/pulse to access exclusive savings on cutting-edge faraday technology to keep you and your loved ones safe from EMP’s, 5G, EMF, car theft, tracking and more!





Visit https://dailypulsecrypto.com to reclaim financial freedom through a company that is helping BlockTrust IRA freedom fighters see up to MASSIVE 650% returns!