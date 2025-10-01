Maria Zeee-Lockstep: Digital ID, Canada’s Tyranny Deadline, Christian Persecution Rises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 117 | Operation Lockstep is in full swing, with Digital ID being implemented across multiple nations, Canada sets a deadline for “voluntary” mandatory gun buy-back, and President Trump sounds the alarm on epidemic of violence against Christians.
Discover miraculous natural products that have helped lives suffering from cancer at https://rncstore.com/ – use promo code ‘pulse’ for 10% off storewide!
Faith-Based Gold IRA: Genesis Gold Group helps Christians protect their retirement with physical precious metals aligned with scriptural stewardship principles. Visit http://dailypulsegold.com/ today!
Visit https://escapezone.com/pulse to access exclusive savings on cutting-edge faraday technology to keep you and your loved ones safe from EMP’s, 5G, EMF, car theft, tracking and more!
Visit https://dailypulsecrypto.com to reclaim financial freedom through a company that is helping BlockTrust IRA freedom fighters see up to MASSIVE 650% returns!