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WHERE DO YOU STAND???!!!
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60 views • June 25, 2021
Where do you stand with Christ right now doing this terrible time? If you do not know get down on your knees, cry out to Christ and REPENT of all sins as written in the scriptures, Acts 2:38. Ask him to deliver, help, and heal you. Ask him to give you the truth in all things. Only those that have ears to hear the Spirit and that belong to Christ will turn and take heed. Shalawam. Blessings.:)))
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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People looking up done by
Alessandro Caproni
Other channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
No copyright free image photo
People looking up done by
Alessandro Caproni
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