Shocking Number Of Deaths, Injuries Directly Caused By 'Rona Vax

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As more and more Americans take a stand against Biden’s vaccine mandates, mounting evidence suggests the COVID injections could be even more dangerous than previously thought.
One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.
OAN Newsroom (9 November 2021)
https://www.oann.com/govt-data-reveals-shocking-number-of-deaths-injuries-directly-caused-by-covid-vaccines/