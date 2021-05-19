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Canadian Pastor and family followed and fined
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102 views • May 19, 2021
After leaving the Brantford #nomorelockdowns rally, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt was followed for several kilometers by the Brantford Police and then pulled over at the 403 offramp by 4 cruisers, 3 motorcycles and 10 officers. The traffic stop was illegal on several fronts as Brantford police did not have reasonable cause to believe the driver had committed any traffic violations. They ticketed all the adults in the vehicle under the Reopening of Ontario Act.
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