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Bill Cooper: Constitutional Republic Government
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216 views • October 17, 2020
A constitutional republic is a form of government in which a representative is elected by the people to govern over them, according to the rules established in the law of the land.
An example of a constitutional republic is the United States’ form of government. U.S. citizens elect a President, and other representatives, who then govern them as the Constitution directs them to.
To explore this concept, consider the following constitutional republic definition:
https://legaldictionary.net/constitutional-republic/
Credit: (Veritasuploads)
An example of a constitutional republic is the United States’ form of government. U.S. citizens elect a President, and other representatives, who then govern them as the Constitution directs them to.
To explore this concept, consider the following constitutional republic definition:
https://legaldictionary.net/constitutional-republic/
Credit: (Veritasuploads)
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