The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 430 - Stranger Than Fiction

In this video I’m going to do an overview of the connections between Helena Blavatsky, Theosophy, Dr Strange and modern Art and Culture. I have done videos in the past that cover some of these things but it is time to look at it again and remind ourselves of how bad things really are NOW and the reason is, the Jesuit Order has used Theosophy and Freemasonry to inject HUMANIST philosophy into absolutely everything. Mankind is in an extreme downward spiral at the present time whether you can see this clearly or not.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 442 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling



