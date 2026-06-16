The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 430 - Stranger Than Fiction

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In this video I’m going to do an overview of the connections between Helena Blavatsky, Theosophy, Dr Strange and modern Art and Culture. I have done videos in the past that cover some of these things but it is time to look at it again and remind ourselves of how bad things really are NOW and the reason is, the Jesuit Order has used Theosophy and Freemasonry to inject HUMANIST philosophy into absolutely everything. Mankind is in an extreme downward spiral at the present time whether you can see this clearly or not.
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