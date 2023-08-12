THE RACKET AND THE ANSWER, PART 1 OF 3: ATHENS

[Adjust the video resolution to the highest setting.]
This is an abridged, video version of my book, The Racket and the Answer: The Representative System and the Democratic Alternative, a historical study consisting of three sections: Athens, England, and the U.S.A. The latter two parts will be published in the near future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.