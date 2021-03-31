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Mile '0' Marker In Dawson Creek, British Columbia - Kevin J. Johnston and Derek Storie Get Spit On
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51 views • March 31, 2021
Kevin J. Johnston and Derek Storie along with Cowboy Lonny head to the center of town in Dawson Creek in the northeast of British Columbia the day after the RCMP released Kevin J. Johnston from illegal detention and an improper arrest.
In the center of town at the MILE 0 Marker signifying the beginning of the ALASKA HIGHWAY, some people cheered us on and some people gave us the finger as the media again has divided yet another Canadian town with their lies.
Here is what happened!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In the center of town at the MILE 0 Marker signifying the beginning of the ALASKA HIGHWAY, some people cheered us on and some people gave us the finger as the media again has divided yet another Canadian town with their lies.
Here is what happened!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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