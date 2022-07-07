Stew Peters Full Show Georgia Guidestones CRUMBLE

Wednesday, July 6th, The Stew Peters Show brings you a new episode that will get you in the mood to be patriotic! . Kiyan Michael’s son was killed in a car accident by a TWICE DEPORTED illegal immigrant, and has started her run for office to keep our people safe from the DANGERS outside the border. The GOP once showed her support when she was at her lowest point in grief over her son. Now they are shoving her under the rug to keep their establishment secure. Michael For Congress: https://kiyanmichael.com . Dr.Jane Ruby is BACK to answer your questions! . Nicholas Stumphauzer & Matt Show join to discuss the odd case of Isaac Kappy’s death, & how his “suicide” wasn’t so suicidal. Bryson Gray joins the show to discuss his journey being censored & battling the SATANIC BigTech by preaching the Good word of Christ through his music.