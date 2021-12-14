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Sharp Rise In COVID Jab Deaths
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225 views • December 14, 2021
Very convincing alarms are sounded by a UK funeral director. Funeral directors see deaths first hand. This man has the conviction to very eloquently testify to the COVID carnage narrative. "Courage is not the absence of dread, but rather the judgment that something else is more important than dread." With no apologies... Phil
www.hudok.info
www.hudok.info
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