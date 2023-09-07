AMERICAS NAZI GOVT TARGETING ALL OF US NOW! WAKEUP!

IF YOU DON'T THINK ALL AMERICANS AREN'T BEING TARGETED RIGHT NOW YOU'RE A FOOL. THIS VIDEO PROVES OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT IS COMING AFTER ALL F US NOW. THE SATANIC ELITE ALREADY MADE IT CLEAR THEY ONLY WANT 500 MILLION PEOPLE ON THIS RECHED PLANET. THIS MEANS THE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR US TO BE ON THIS PLANET. IT'S YOU WAKEUP AND SMELL THE ROSES. TIMES SHORT! PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...