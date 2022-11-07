Create New Account
DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 06NOV22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 254-255 (4-5/11): Ukraine Commander IG Got Hacked; 1300 Starlink down; Ukr:FML
Delacabra
Published 17 days ago |

00:00 Intro

00:10 Some Starlinks no longer work due to lack of funding?

00:49 Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Instagram hacked

02:06 2 x Russian Ka-52 shot down over Ukraine

02:16 Mykolaiv/Kherson Front

03:40 Zaporizhzhia Line

05:06 Donetsk Front

07:29 Map Orientation

07:56 Bakhmut Front

09:50 Siversk Front

10:29 Kreminna Front

11:33 Svatove Front

12:21 Kupyansk Front

13:05 Kharkiv Front

13:38 Conclusion

This is the FULL Summary / SITREP of Day 254-255s development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 256 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.

Previous SITREP: https://youtu.be/_15pnInk8Jc

[ Bakhmut Front ] Wagner PMC sprang back to life at the Bakhmut Front; Ukrainian counterattacks - https://youtu.be/C4b65BO_mCk

Ukrainian Hero, encircled and cut off from retreat at the Vuhledar region, recorded his last words. - https://youtu.be/6dCdb2a-nBM

[ Donetsk Front ] Analysis of Battlefront SW of Donetsk City - Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Vodyane & Marinka - https://youtu.be/o3DeOiqpXXk

[ Kherson Offensive ] Time is running out at the Kherson Front - https://youtu.be/kAaEkTm1mGU

[ Kupyansk Front ] Ukraine captured Novoselivske; massive assault continue across entire front - https://youtu.be/LGIzHgliQMU

[ Kreminna Front ] Ukrainian forces inching closer to the Chervonopopivka - https://youtu.be/VrECwAtiF7g

STRATEGIC ANALYSIS:

[ Strategic Analysis ] Ukrainian Path to Victory & Operation at Svatove-Kreminna Front - 26 Oct 2022 - https://youtu.be/7NUPhNUjQ_0

Bakhmut-Siversk Front - 7 Oct 2022 - https://youtu.be/GO08CHLrSwM


