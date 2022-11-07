DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 06NOV22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 254-255 (4-5/11): Ukraine Commander IG Got Hacked; 1300 Starlink down; Ukr:FML

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING
https://youtu.be/62mPWVl8wYI
You need to subscribe to DPA WAR Channel - future home of all war reporting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChF7...
00:00 Intro
00:10 Some Starlinks no longer work due to lack of funding?
00:49 Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Instagram hacked
02:06 2 x Russian Ka-52 shot down over Ukraine
02:16 Mykolaiv/Kherson Front
03:40 Zaporizhzhia Line
05:06 Donetsk Front
07:29 Map Orientation
07:56 Bakhmut Front
09:50 Siversk Front
10:29 Kreminna Front
11:33 Svatove Front
12:21 Kupyansk Front
13:05 Kharkiv Front
13:38 Conclusion
This is the FULL Summary / SITREP of Day 254-255s development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 256 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
Previous SITREP: https://youtu.be/_15pnInk8Jc
[ Bakhmut Front ] Wagner PMC sprang back to life at the Bakhmut Front; Ukrainian counterattacks - https://youtu.be/C4b65BO_mCk
Ukrainian Hero, encircled and cut off from retreat at the Vuhledar region, recorded his last words. - https://youtu.be/6dCdb2a-nBM
[ Donetsk Front ] Analysis of Battlefront SW of Donetsk City - Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Vodyane & Marinka - https://youtu.be/o3DeOiqpXXk
[ Kherson Offensive ] Time is running out at the Kherson Front - https://youtu.be/kAaEkTm1mGU
[ Kupyansk Front ] Ukraine captured Novoselivske; massive assault continue across entire front - https://youtu.be/LGIzHgliQMU
[ Kreminna Front ] Ukrainian forces inching closer to the Chervonopopivka - https://youtu.be/VrECwAtiF7g
STRATEGIC ANALYSIS:
[ Strategic Analysis ] Ukrainian Path to Victory & Operation at Svatove-Kreminna Front - 26 Oct 2022 - https://youtu.be/7NUPhNUjQ_0
Bakhmut-Siversk Front - 7 Oct 2022 - https://youtu.be/GO08CHLrSwM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.