DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 06NOV22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 254-255 (4-5/11): Ukraine Commander IG Got Hacked; 1300 Starlink down; Ukr:FML

00:00 Intro



00:10 Some Starlinks no longer work due to lack of funding?

00:49 Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Instagram hacked

02:06 2 x Russian Ka-52 shot down over Ukraine

02:16 Mykolaiv/Kherson Front

03:40 Zaporizhzhia Line

05:06 Donetsk Front

07:29 Map Orientation

07:56 Bakhmut Front

09:50 Siversk Front

10:29 Kreminna Front

11:33 Svatove Front

12:21 Kupyansk Front

13:05 Kharkiv Front

13:38 Conclusion

This is the FULL Summary / SITREP of Day 254-255s development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 256 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.



