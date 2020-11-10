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Los Doctores Americanos en Primera Linea hablan a América y al Mundo. Subtitulado al español
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51672 views • November 10, 2020
Conferencia crucial de los America´s Frontline Doctors del 17 de Octubre de 2020. Subtitulada al español por https://elinvestigador.org
Se explican la ineficacia de las mascarillas, los confinamientos, la censura y propaganda mediática en contra de la Ciencia y del sentido común.
Más información en: https://elinvestigador.org/rueda-prensa-medicos-americanos-primera-linea/
Se explican la ineficacia de las mascarillas, los confinamientos, la censura y propaganda mediática en contra de la Ciencia y del sentido común.
Más información en: https://elinvestigador.org/rueda-prensa-medicos-americanos-primera-linea/
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