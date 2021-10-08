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SSgt Shilo Harris shares his journey from Tragedy to Triumph
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28 views • October 08, 2021
Retired Army SSGT Shilo Harris shares his experience surviving an IED blast, burns all over his body, and his Triumph over the tragedy!!!
https://shiloharris.com
Book: Steel Will can be purchased and signed by Shilo at his website or from Amazon.com
You can also see the movie about his experience: SHILO https://www.amazon.com/Shilo-Harris/dp/B07S4GY2YM/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=shilo+harris&qid1631066337&sr=8-2
https://shiloharris.com
Book: Steel Will can be purchased and signed by Shilo at his website or from Amazon.com
You can also see the movie about his experience: SHILO https://www.amazon.com/Shilo-Harris/dp/B07S4GY2YM/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=shilo+harris&qid1631066337&sr=8-2
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