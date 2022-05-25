Why the International Media Reports About Xi’s Illness

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It’s related to three things. First one is the key. China has no shanghai gang, but, there are definitely gangs against Xi. One of the forces is US. People who want Xi dead will try to be friendly to Miles and the US. Another important force is, as you can see, the swamp. The swamp realized Xi is in danger. He can no longer serve them, serve their interests. Xi will be dumped.