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Zelensky Threatens “World War 3” If NATO Fails to Attack Russia & Start Nuclear War – FULL SHOW 3/21/22
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261 views • March 22, 2022
Meanwhile, Bloomberg and other globalist press outlets are telling readers to kill their dogs & cats to cut their carbon footprint and help defeat Putin! Legendary economist Martin Armstrong joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the consequences and scale of TWO YEARS of Covid tyranny lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.
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