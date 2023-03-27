News flash, we are the artificial intelligence 3-24-23





Genesis chapter 11 verses 6 and 7 state, ‘”And the LORD said, “behold they are all one people, and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do; and nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them. Come let us go down, and there confuse their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.”’ It seems to me more likely, we are the artificial intelligence. Then, in Matthew chapter 11 verse 11 Jesus Christ states, “Truly, I say to you, among those born of women there has risen no one greater than John the Baptist; yet he who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”





Furthermore, Albert Einstein once said, “two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I am not sure about the universe.” And to be honest I have a tremendous track record of stupidity and foolishness myself. Now, all of this without mentioning that all AI regurgitated information is controlled by computer programs and leavened with algorithms. Have a great day.