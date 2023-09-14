The Living and the Dead - UCC and Maritime Admiralty Law - Enslaving Mankind

The original video clip posted by Ceylon :



…THE LIVING & THE DEAD?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gx355PFUYAQc/

Americans need to understand they have all been deceived!

Just about every American has "consented" to becoming "chattel property," A SLAVE

of a Corporation.

Of course they only consented because of Fraud and Deception, but they've consented just the same.

You MUST step out of the jurisdiction of the water!

UCC or "Maritime Admiralty Law" is the Law of the Sea

The Law of Money, Banking Law, Contract Law

The gold fringe around the American Flag in our courtrooms indicates

they are practicing Admiralty Law. As is the supposed "government"

Our "government" is not a government, it's a "For Profit Corporation"

Jordan Maxwell has some good videos on the subject, as well as David Straight.

"The Occult Art of Law" is another must watch & Share video

ONLY YOU can rescind all contracts with this unlawful Corporation and step out of the Jurisdiction of Admiralty Law.

ALL of this is contract law based in Fraud and Deception.

We must educate people so that we can abolish it from our soil!

Occult means "Hidden"

And the #Criminals of this world are hiding a LOT from you!

The masses are all slaves in a worldwide game of "Hide the Weenie"

And they are hiding the weenie, Right up your behind!

It is time to bring their crimes into the light!

There are a couple of really clear info-graphics and a good Jordan Maxwell video

on this page.

So check them out and SHARE!

Because I believe that EVERYONE is tired of playing their game!

The entire world has a sore a** and it's about time that we bring some creative criminals to justice! NOT their "Corporation" (BAR Association) Justice.....

But actual, real, COMMON LAW JUSTICE!

https://in5d.com/maritime-law/

