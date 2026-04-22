Larry Johnson : Who Controls Hormuz?

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President Donald Trump was said by a former CIA analyst to have requested a nuclear code during a heated exchange in a White House meeting with top national security aides on the night of Saturday, April 18.
The original source of this report, Larry Johnson, appeared on an April 20 podcast hosted by former Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. You can watch the video below in which Johnson made the claim (fast forward to the 4:35 mark).
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Mirrored - Judging Freedom - Judge Napolitano
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