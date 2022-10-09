WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 09OCT22 - Fighter Jets Almost Collide

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/NxknPNanjdk
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #201
Links to sources:
Fighter Jets Almost Collide
Plane vs Car - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE4pw...
Parallel Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSVn-...
Vortices - https://youtu.be/HaEcGy2jSkE
Hot Air Balloon - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/hrG_1S...
F-35 - https://youtu.be/MDyl49msrqQ
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.
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