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JAN 6 ENTRAPMENT BY LAW ENFORCEMENT "COVERT CADRE OF PROVOCATEURS" | EP 3004-8AM #SBN #TRUTH #TRUTHSOCIAL RUMBLE SHOW LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v16mdly/?pub=24ns9 ========== LOCALS POST - SUBSCRIBER CHAT ======
SANTILLI BRIGADE SUBSCRIBER-EXCLUSIVE LIVE SHOW CHAT: JAN 6 ENTRAPMENT BY LAW ENFORCEMENT "COVERT CADRE OF PROVOCATEURS" | EP 3004-8AM
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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli, The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, New World Order, World Government,