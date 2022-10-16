A.I. threatens annihilation - Water/Sand 2022 repeating 2012 - Signs of pending famine / judgment

In this video:
A.I. threatens annihilation during interview
2022 repeating 2012 - Mississippi River barge traffic
Signs of pending war are obvious - famine too!
Reading of the scriptures
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AI_annihilationFamine.mp4
Some links to material referenced in this video:
First chat with the “conscious” AI & Tesla's robot, w Elon Musk. AI's first serious threat.
https://youtu.be/Fbc1Xeif0pY?t=208
Looks like history is REPEATING itself....only this time MORE intense!
youtube.com/watch?v=hye4xxxE7lU
The Open Scroll Blog: Hunger Stones Warning, Crime Prediction, the First "Self Aware" Robot, and more
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/08/hunger-stones-warning-crime-prediction.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
