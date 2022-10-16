Create New Account
A.I. threatens annihilation - Water/Sand 2022 repeating 2012 - Signs of pending famine / judgment
The Open Scroll
Published a month ago |

In this video:


A.I. threatens annihilation during interview

2022 repeating 2012 - Mississippi River barge traffic

Signs of pending war are obvious - famine too!

Reading of the scriptures


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AI_annihilationFamine.mp4


Some links to material referenced in this video:


First chat with the “conscious” AI & Tesla's robot, w Elon Musk. AI's first serious threat.

https://youtu.be/Fbc1Xeif0pY?t=208


Looks like history is REPEATING itself....only this time MORE intense!

youtube.com/watch?v=hye4xxxE7lU


The Open Scroll Blog: Hunger Stones Warning, Crime Prediction, the First "Self Aware" Robot, and more

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/08/hunger-stones-warning-crime-prediction.html


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com


