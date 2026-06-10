WAR ROOM LIVE [2 of 3] Wednesday 6/10/26 • VOTE JOSE VEGA, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network

PRESIDENT TRUMP READYING NEW STRIKES ON IRANIAN POWER PLANTS, BRIDGES, AS HE REVEALS ‘100 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL’ MAKING WAY THROUGH STRAIT ON ‘SECRET MISSION’… PLUS, FALLOUT OVER KARMELO ANTHONY MURDER CONVICTION & MORE!

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