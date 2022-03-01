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Cahlen
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47 views • March 01, 2022
A light source is a critical thing to have when living outdoors. I've settled on the Nitecore HC65 Rechargeable Headlamp as my primary illumination tool.

https://flashlight.nitecore.com/product/hc65

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