Revolution (FTAOL - From truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Sunday |

Hier haben wir eine schöne Fanversion gebastelt zum Lied "Revolution" von Nickelback mit Videomaterial von Corona-Demos (Dezember 2021).

Da das Thema immer noch nicht beendet ist und auch nicht aufgearbeitet ist - kann man es immer noch als aktuell betrachten und die Musik ist einfach gut :)

Wir sind viel mehr, die diesen Wahnsinn nicht mitmachen wollen.


Viel Spaß mit dem Video.


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf unseren Kanälen:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon)


Quellen:

Original Musik Video (Nickelback): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYnuSsM7tRw

Demonstration Videos: https://t.me/BMediaWWD

Compilation: https://t.me/BMediaWWD/399

Rumble: https://rumble.com/vr4vhh-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-reclaim-the-line-dec-19-2021.html

Keywords
protestrevolutiondemonstrationeuropemusic videocoronalockdownnickelbackftaol

