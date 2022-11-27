Revolution (FTAOL - From truth And Other Lies)

Hier haben wir eine schöne Fanversion gebastelt zum Lied "Revolution" von Nickelback mit Videomaterial von Corona-Demos (Dezember 2021).
Da das Thema immer noch nicht beendet ist und auch nicht aufgearbeitet ist - kann man es immer noch als aktuell betrachten und die Musik ist einfach gut :)
Wir sind viel mehr, die diesen Wahnsinn nicht mitmachen wollen.
Viel Spaß mit dem Video.
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Besucht uns gerne auf unseren Kanälen:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon)
Quellen:
Original Musik Video (Nickelback): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYnuSsM7tRw
Demonstration Videos: https://t.me/BMediaWWD
Compilation: https://t.me/BMediaWWD/399
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vr4vhh-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-reclaim-the-line-dec-19-2021.html
