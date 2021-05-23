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MICROSOFT CREA C2PA, UNA RED GIGANTE DE VIGILANCIA EN INTERNET
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24 views • May 23, 2021
Microsoft anuncia la creación C2PA, una red gigante de verificación en las redes. Es una alianza entre empresas tecnologías y grandes medios de comunicación. Declaran que su objetivo es “combatir la desinformación” en las redes y la información manipulada. Con la nueva inteligencia Artificial, podrán detectar y eliminar las noticias falsas.
Unos creen que esto es bueno, que será un buen filtro de garantía. Otros creen que puede ser mal utilizada, y podría dejar fuera a los medios de información alternativos. ¿Una nueva Inquisición digital?
Unos creen que esto es bueno, que será un buen filtro de garantía. Otros creen que puede ser mal utilizada, y podría dejar fuera a los medios de información alternativos. ¿Una nueva Inquisición digital?
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