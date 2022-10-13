Create New Account
U.S. Weather Control Programs Exposed
The U.S. government routinely conducts experiments on weather modification, and has been doing so for at least half a century now. Previously classified under such names as “Project Cirrus” (1947) and “Project Popeye” (1966), weather modification is no longer a secret practice. There is even a United Nations treaty that states no country can attack another using weather warfare. Nevertheless, the U.S. military has done so numerous times in violation of that treaty.

Keywords
climate changeweathercovert weather researchcovert climate control programs

