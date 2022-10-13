U.S. Weather Control Programs Exposed

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The U.S. government routinely conducts experiments on weather modification, and has been doing so for at least half a century now. Previously classified under such names as “Project Cirrus” (1947) and “Project Popeye” (1966), weather modification is no longer a secret practice. There is even a United Nations treaty that states no country can attack another using weather warfare. Nevertheless, the U.S. military has done so numerous times in violation of that treaty.