U.S. Weather Control Programs Exposed

The U.S. government routinely conducts experiments on weather modification, and has been doing so for at least half a century now. Previously classified under such names as “Project Cirrus” (1947) and “Project Popeye” (1966), weather modification is no longer a secret practice. There is even a United Nations treaty that states no country can attack another using weather warfare. Nevertheless, the U.S. military has done so numerous times in violation of that treaty.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.